High court gives directions to Delhi top cop on probe into child labour cases

The Delhi high court on Monday directed the Delhi Police commissioner to decide in eight weeks a plea seeking directions to the force to expedite the probe and trial into cases of bonded and child labour having an element of human trafficking. The plea was heard by a bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela. (HT Archive)

Advocate Alpha Phiris Dayal, the petitioner in the case, underscored that bonded and child labour cases registered in 2013 or 2014 were still at charge sheet stage. Dayal’s counsel Robin Raju further submitted that though the petitioner had also filed a representation for resolution of issues, the police were yet to respond to the same.

Hearing the plea, a bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela said in their order, “In view of the aforesaid, the plea is disposed of with the direction to the commissioner of Delhi Police to decide the representation made by the petitioner’s counsel as expeditiously as possible, preferably within 8 weeks.”

The court’s direction comes days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government told the Delhi high court that it will take action to rescue minors trafficked from different parts of the country to the Capital, who are forced to work as bonded labourers.

In his plea, Dayal also sought the constitution of a committee to monitor the progress of such cases pending in trial courts, alleging that the “inordinate delay” in trials was due to lapses in the police probe.

“It is needless to state that delay in trial of BL/CL cases jeopardises the case in an adverse manner. It is seen that victims often are repatriated to their native state after a few days of their rescue and hence it becomes difficult to trace them back for taking testimonies or conducting mandatory tests mid trial,” the plea read.