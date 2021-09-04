Honey Singh’s wife gets court nod to collect belongings

Delhi court on Friday permitted Shalini Talwar, the wife of singer Hirdesh Singh, alias Yo Yo Honey Singh, to visit her matrimonial home on September 5 to collect her belongings, without indulging in any “unhealthy conversation” in connection to the domestic violence case filed against him and his family.

The court asked the counsels of Talwar and Singh to be present during the visit to the matrimonial house, and asked them to prepare a list of belonging and make arrangements to videograph the same.

Representing Talwar, advocate Sandeep Kapoor, from Karanjawala law firm, said that on the last date of hearing, the court had granted three reliefs: directions to Singh to not sell or create any third party entity for the matrimonial house; bar on selling the dowry articles mentioned in the list; and instructions to not contact Talwar.