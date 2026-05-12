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Hot air balloon rides discontinued in Delhi

Hot air balloon rides in Delhi have been suspended due to heat, resuming in October. The initiative faced low visitor turnout and high ticket prices.

Published on: May 12, 2026 03:20 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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New Delhi: Hot air balloon rides in Delhi, launched last year at the Baansera and Asita parks, have been temporarily discontinued due to rising temperatures, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials said.

The rides have remained suspended since March and will resume in October, officials said (HT)

The rides have remained suspended since March and will resume in October, officials said.

The hot air balloon rides, introduced in November last year, initially operated through the week at Baansera and Asita (East). However, a lukewarm response from visitors later prompted authorities to limit operations to weekends.

“The rides at Baansera received a better response than the other venue. They have been discontinued for the summer, as the ideal season for ballooning is from October to March. When operations resume later this year, we plan to encourage schools to visit for the experience,” said Vinod Baharee, who oversees the operations for Air Safari, the company managing the rides.

Officials also acknowledged that the ticket price may have discouraged visitors.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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