Hot air balloon rides discontinued in Delhi

New Delhi: Hot air balloon rides in Delhi, launched last year at the Baansera and Asita parks, have been temporarily discontinued due to rising temperatures, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials said.

The rides have remained suspended since March and will resume in October, officials said (HT)

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The rides have remained suspended since March and will resume in October, officials said.

The hot air balloon rides, introduced in November last year, initially operated through the week at Baansera and Asita (East). However, a lukewarm response from visitors later prompted authorities to limit operations to weekends.

“The rides at Baansera received a better response than the other venue. They have been discontinued for the summer, as the ideal season for ballooning is from October to March. When operations resume later this year, we plan to encourage schools to visit for the experience,” said Vinod Baharee, who oversees the operations for Air Safari, the company managing the rides.

Officials also acknowledged that the ticket price may have discouraged visitors.

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{{^usCountry}} “During the suspension period, we will review the project and address any shortcomings. It was a new initiative, and such ventures take time to gain popularity,” a DDA official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During the suspension period, we will review the project and address any shortcomings. It was a new initiative, and such ventures take time to gain popularity,” a DDA official said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Before the launch, the then Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena participated in a trial ride at Baansera Park. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before the launch, the then Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena participated in a trial ride at Baansera Park. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The rides use tethered hot-air balloons secured to the ground with four heavy-duty ropes capable of bearing several tonnes of load. Each ride lasts around 10 minutes, during which the balloon rises to a height of 100–150 feet, offering panoramic views of the floodplains, nearby green spaces, and the city skyline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rides use tethered hot-air balloons secured to the ground with four heavy-duty ropes capable of bearing several tonnes of load. Each ride lasts around 10 minutes, during which the balloon rises to a height of 100–150 feet, offering panoramic views of the floodplains, nearby green spaces, and the city skyline. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tickets are priced at ₹3,000 plus GST per person. Depending on the setup, each basket could accommodate up to 10 passengers, although most rides typically carry three to five people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tickets are priced at ₹3,000 plus GST per person. Depending on the setup, each basket could accommodate up to 10 passengers, although most rides typically carry three to five people. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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