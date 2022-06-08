Human head found near Kalyanpuri in east Delhi
Two days after the decomposed remains of a human body--with its head and torso missing--were discovered wrapped in plastic bags in an open field behind the recently inaugurated east Delhi cyber police station near Kalyanpuri, a putrefied human head was found on Tuesday about 100 metres away in the same field, police said.
They added the head was so decayed it could not immediately be identified, neither could the gender be ascertained. They suspect that the recovered head may be of the same person whose decayed body parts were found in the three gunny bags in the field behind the cyber cell police station. However, this will be confirmed only through autopsy and forensic examination, said a police officer associated with the case that was registered at the Pandav Nagar police station after the body parts were found on Sunday. The torso of the body is still missing.
According to the officer, once the body parts were discovered, the investigating team launched a search operation on the grounds, some parts of which are forested, to recover the missing head and torso. Around 5.30pm on Tuesday, a woman from a nearby residential neighbourhood in Kalyanpuri spotted the head and informed the police control room.
The investigating team, along with senior officers and forensic experts, reached the spot and found the decomposed head lying in the open near some discarded items and garbage.
“Prime facie, it appears that the bag containing the head was hidden under the heap of garbage and may have been pulled out by stray dogs. Another theory is that the killer may have dumped the head after the recovery of the body parts. For investigators, cracking the case will be a challenge,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.
The officer said that the head was sent to the mortuary at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where an autopsy will be conducted to check if it matches the body parts discovered on Sunday. He said prima facie, it appeared that the murder took place elsewhere and the remains were transported here. The upper torso may have been thrown elsewhere to avoid identification.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
