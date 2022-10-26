‘If Indonesia can, we too can’: Kejriwal proposes Lakshmi-Ganesha images on INR

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded that Indian currency notes should feature images of Lord Ganesha and goddess Lakshmi along with that of Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing a virtual conference after Diwali, Kejriwal said he got a “strong feeling” while offering prayers during the festival that if the Indian currency notes have these images, it will help fructify efforts to improve the economy.

“I am not saying that this alone will improve the economy...many other efforts need to be undertaken...but those [efforts] will materialise if we have the blessings of gods and goddesses,” the chief minister said, adding that he will soon write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

He said that the Indian economy is ‘passing through a vulnerable phase’ and the Indian rupee weakening consistently in comparison to the US dollar.

“This badly impacts the poor people of the country. After 75 years of independence, India is still a developing country and we all want our nation to become a developed country and every family to be rich. We need to make several efforts to achieve this, including developing schools, hospitals, roads and infrastructure,” Kejriwal argued.

To back his argument, the Delhi CM argued that Indonesia being a Muslim majority country with 85% population, and less than 2% Hindu population, has the picture of Ganesha on their currency notes.

“If Indonesia can do it, we too can. No one should object... I appeal to the prime minister that Indian currency should have pictures of these gods on our currency notes. Lakshmi ji is considered the goddess of prosperity and Ganesh ji removes all obstacles,” Kejriwal said.

Clarifying his proposition, he said he does not mean all old currency notes should be replaced, but the freshly printed ones should have these new additions.

“Slowly and progressively, these new notes will come into circulation in large numbers,” he said, adding that many people over the past two days supported the idea.

Apart from Mahatma Gandhi, the Indian currency notes have also featured other images like the Lion Capital at Sarnath, Indian Parliament, motifs such as tiger, buck, doe, Sambar deer, highlighting the cultural heritage and scientific achievements of the country.