IMD predicts heatwave in Delhi from Monday, yellow alert issued

With the impact of a prevailing western disturbance reducing in northwest India and return of the dry westerly winds, heatwave conditions returned in isolated parts of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday. The region is set to get even warmer in the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in the region till Thursday.

Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius (°C) on Sunday. The maximum was 41.4°C a day earlier, with moist easterly winds still at play in the Capital till Saturday. In comparison, Delhi predominantly saw dry northwesterly winds on Sunday. The maximum is predicted to touch 44°C at Safdarjung on Monday and 45°C by Tuesday, and will continue to remain in this range till Thursday, officials said.

The IMD added that the yellow alert for heatwave conditions, which is in place till Thursday, may be further extended, depending on long-range forecasts.

“We will now see the return of dry and hot weather, with no rain likely in northwest India in the coming days. Moisture in the air is reducing and we will see clear skies. This, combined with dry westerly to northwesterly winds, will raise dust and increase the temperature too,” said an IMD official.

The IMD classifies it as a heatwave when the maximum is over 40°C in the plains, and also the temperature is 4.5°C or more above normal.

On Sunday, Delhi’s hottest location was Narela, with a maximum temperature of 45.7°C, followed by Najafgarh at 45.5°C. Both these stations were six degrees above normal and meeting the criteria for a heatwave. IMD has forecast the maximum to be between 46°C and 48°C at isolated weather stations in Delhi during the next few days now.

No weather station in Delhi recorded heatwave conditions from Thursday until Saturday.

This season, Delhi was first hit by a heatwave spell from May 17 to 20, before moist easterly winds were seen in Delhi. The second spell — 12 consecutive heatwave days — were recorded between May 25 and June 5. During this spell, the maximum went as high as 46.8°C at Safdarjung on May 29 – the second-highest maximum for the station in May, behind the all-time high of 47.2°C recorded on May 29, 1944. The highest maximum at any Delhi station this season was 49.9°C, which was recorded at north Delhi’s Narela on May 28.

According to IMD’s daily weather bulletin, Delhi’s heat index (HI) or “real feel” of temperature was 41.5°C. It was 43.5°C on Saturday. The relative humidity, meanwhile, was between 16% and 61% respectively.

Delhi’s wet-bulb temperature, another indicator of comfort level outside, was between 22°C and 23.2°C on Sunday. A wet-bulb temperature of 32°C or higher makes it difficult for even fit and acclimatised people to work outdoors for long and at a wet-bulb temperature of 35°C — the maximum threshold — humans can no longer regulate body temperatures, leading to heatstrokes and potential collapse. In Delhi, this tends to be over 30°C, usually in July and early August, when temperatures are high and there is moisture intrusion, due to the southwest monsoon.

Delhi’s minimum, meanwhile, dipped marginally in the last 24 hours and was recorded at 27.4°C, which is around normal for this time of the year. It was 30°C on Saturday. Forecasts showed Delhi’s minimum could rise to 30°C by Wednesday and 31°C by Thursday, making nights warmer too.