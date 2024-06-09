Monsoon advanced over Mumbai, several parts of Maharashtra: IMD

Monsoon has further advanced into several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, remaining parts of central Arabian Sea and some parts of north Arabian Sea on Sunday. Over Mumbai, monsoon has advanced two days before its normal arrival date of June 11, according to India Meteorological Department. IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rain over south Konkan, Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka on June 9 and 10. (REUTERS)

IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rain over south Konkan, Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka on June 9 and 10. The northern limit of monsoon is now passing through Thane, Ahmednagar, Beed, Nizamabad, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram, and Islampur.

“Monsoon is active over the west coast. The Arabian Sea branch is giving good rains to coastal Maharashtra, Karnataka detc. However, the Bay of Bengal branch was not as active. It is expected to pick up pace from June 13-14 and cover rest of West Bengal, east Jharkhand and Bihar. For now, monsoon is progressing normally,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather.

Isolated extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) is also very likely over south Konkan & Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka on June 9 and 10 and North Interior Karnataka during June 9 to 11, IMD has warned. It has also issued a red category warning for these areas which implies that authorities need to act to prevent exigencies due to flash floods or heavy rain.

A fresh spell of heat wave conditions is likely to commence over northwest India from Monday, IMD has warned. Heat wave conditions are expected to continue over parts of east India & Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days.

Heat wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Saturday. Maximum temperatures were in the range of 42-45°C in many parts of East Uttar Pradesh; in some parts of north Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh; in isolated pockets of Haryana, Delhi, Bihar and Gujarat on Saturday. These were above normal by 2-4°C over these areas.

The highest maximum temperature of 45.2°C was reported at Prayagraj (East Uttar Pradesh). Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rain at isolated places recorded over Konkan & Goa; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka on Saturday.

Heat wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand & Gangetic West Bengal during June 9 to 13; Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, West Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during June 11 to 13 and Odisha on June 11 and 12, IMD has added.