In a first, Delhi police start registration of Kanwariyas

In a first, the Delhi police have started registration of the devotees taking part in ‘Kanwar Yatra’ to enable better coordination among different authorities to provide assistance and facilitation for the pilgrimage.

The yatra, which takes place during the Hindu month of Shrawan, is scheduled to begin from July 14 this year.

Suman Nalwa, the deputy commissioner of police (public relations), said that the devotees can register themselves at kavad.delhipolice.gov.in through their mobile phones.

“A databank of devotees will help in providing facilities and identifying devotees in case of any mishappening. Registration is not mandatory. We’re aware of all sensitive incidents across India and are already on alert. The Delhi police will ensure smooth arrangements and security for all the pilgrims during this holy month,” she said.

She further said that in a meeting of police officials from Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, held last month in this connection, it was discussed that all the states should begin this drive, to provide hassle-free services to the pilgrims. “But due to some unknown reasons, none of the states except Delhi could launch it,” she said.

Kanwar yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Shiva devotees, known as Kanwariyas, to fetch Ganga water, which they take back to their respective areas to anoint Shiv Lingams in temples.