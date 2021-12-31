Delhi Metro issues advisory, asks travellers to keep extra time, travel only if absolutely essential

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has requested travellers to keep extra time as entry to stations is being regulated “to ensure compliance with the guidelines” and to travel only if absolutely essential.

"An 8 coach Metro train can generally carry about 2400 passengers. This comprises approximately 50 seated passengers and 250 standing passengers per coach. With present restrictions of 50 per cent seating and no standing, each coach can now accommodate only about 25 passengers," the DMRC said in a tweet on Thursday.

"Therefore, an 8 coach train can now accommodate approximately 200 passengers only. This is less than 10 per cent of a train's normal carrying capacity. Therefore, travel only if absolutely essential,” the DMRC said in another tweet.

Also keep extra time in your commute by the Metro as entry has to be regulated to ensure compliance with the guidelines which is resulting in the queue's outside stations. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) December 30, 2021

The DMRC said on Tuesday travel will be allowed only for up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity inside the trains and added no passenger will be allowed to stand while travelling.

This came after the yellow alert under the Graded Response Action Plan came into effect in Delhi amid a surge in Covid-19 cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

"In view of the COVID-19 guidelines, travel will be allowed only up to 50 per cent seating capacity inside the trains. No standing passenger will be allowed. Entry into Metro stations will be regulated by restricting the number of gates to ensure compliance with the guidelines,” DMRC said in a statement.

"Out of 712 metro gates, only 444 will be kept open as of now," DMRC said.

Yellow alert under GRAP came into effect on Tuesday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced.

"As the Covid-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 per cent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

"In the past few days, the number of cases in the capital city and the country are rising. One need not worry but should exercise caution. Our government is well prepared. The cases reported are mild. Everyone needs to make sure to wear masks and ensure proper social distancing," Kejriwal said.

As per the guidelines, restaurants and bars will operate at 50 per cent capacity while cinema halls, spas, gyms, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes have been closed with immediate effect.