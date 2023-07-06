In Delhi, passport, character verification reports now online. Check details here

Delhiites will no longer have to jump through various hoops to get their passport verification and character verification done as the Delhi Police have opened online portals for which it will streamline and expedite the processes.

What is the process?

Go to www.delhipolice.gov.in Scroll down and click on citizen services section Click on For character verification report or police clearance certificate icons as needed. Log into your email ID and password, and provide all required details. The helpline number for character verification report is 23236234 or email ID: dpcvr-sb-dl@nic.in The helpline number for police clearance certificate is 23236040 or email id dppcc.sb@delhipolice.gov.in You will get your report or certificate within 7 to 21 days online

Character verification report can be rejected if:

The applicant's house is found locked for a long period of time The applicant is out of station and his/her return is not known The given address does not fall in the jurisdiction of Delhi The applicant's or his/her father's name does not match in CVR forms and the given documents The forwarding letter of the concerned department is not marked/addressed to DCP Special Branch/any DCP office or Police Station of Delhi/SDM of Delhi The photo ID is not clear

Police clearance certificate can be rejected if:

The applicant's house is found locked for a long period of time The applicant's IDs are not of Delhi, the applicant was not found residing at given address during verification The given address is only for correspondence/commercial use and not residential.

