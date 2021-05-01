In Ghaziabad, 22-day-old baby, 104-year-old recover from Covid-19

cA newborn, who tested Covid-19 positive at just eight days old, defeated the virus at a private hospital in Ghaziabad 15 days later. The infant’s parents, residents of Ghaziabad, meanwhile, were also found to be Covid-19 positive.

The baby was born on April 5 at Yashoda Hospital, Nehru Nagar. Eight days later, the baby was brought in again by the grandmother.

The hospital did not disclose the baby’s gender.

“Four days after the birth of the child, the parents had tested positive and had sent their baby to the grandmother in order to isolate. However, four days later, the baby started showing symptoms. The baby was not taking to feeding, and had heavy breathing and fever as well,” said Dr (Maj) Sachin Dubey, primary pediatrician at Yashoda Hospital, Nehru Nagar.

He added that, upon examination, it was found that the baby’s oxygen levels were at 91, whereas in newborns, levels below 95 are not normal. The baby’s RT-PCR test was done and the child was found positive for the infection. An X-ray of the lungs showed that there was pneumonia in the right lung.

“The baby was immediately admitted. The nurses took ample care of the child and even used to take the baby in their arms when the child cried, even though it was Covid-19 positive. Throughout the treatment, we fed the baby through mouth tubes rather than giving intravenous fluids,” said Dr Dubey.

On the 12th day, the baby showed signs of recovery and on the 15th day, was discharged. While the father recovered from Covid-19, the mother continues to remain positive. “It is possible that at the time of delivery, the parents were positive but asymptomatic and the child caught the virus after it was taken home. Otherwise, in many cases babies do not catch infection from their Covid-positive mother if they take precautions like wearing masks and sanitising while feeding,” he said.

Meanwhile, in another case, a 104-year-old pneumonic Covid patient recovered fully at the same hospital on April 12. Three weeks on, the patient continues to be healthy. “The patient was admitted to the hospital with high-grade fever and difficulty in breathing. On conducting RT-PCR test, he was diagnosed with Covid-19. A CT-Scan of his chest showed that the patient had bilateral pneumonia,” said Dr. Atul Raturi, senior physician and internal medicine specialist at Yashoda Hospital.

After putting the centenarian on treatment, the patient recovered in three weeks.