In new poster war, AAP raises allegations against Delhi Police; Kejriwal skips govt event

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said the Modi-led Centre tried to hijack the event at the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary with the Delhi Police putting up banners carrying pictures of the PM and tearing off AAP government's posters.
Minister Gopal Rai the Delhi Police put up banners carrying pictures of the PM at the venue. (Twitter @AamAadmiParty)
Updated on Jul 24, 2022 01:36 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal would not take part in the Van Mahotsav event of the government as the same had been turned into a political one, said environment minister Gopal Rai on Sunday.

He said the Narendra Modi-led Centre tried to hijack the mega plantation event at Asola Wildlife Sanctuary with the Delhi Police putting up banners carrying pictures of the Prime Minister at the venue last night. Addressing a press conference, Rai said the Delhi Police acted on the directions of the Prime Minister's office.

"Last night, the Delhi Police reached the venue of the event and took control of the area. They forcibly put up banners carrying pictures of PM Modi... The banners belonging to the AAP government were torn off," Rai said, adding the Delhi Police also warned people to not touch banners carrying pictures of Modi.

"Police are supposed to ensure the safety and security of people and not put up banners of PM Modi," he said.

Images shared by the ruling party in Delhi showed torn posters with Kejriwal's images, a large number of policemen gathered at the event one of whom was seen taking a picture of the preparations i

The minister said Kejriwal was supposed to attend the event, but decided not to participate in it. "An event of the Kejriwal government has been turned into a political event of PM Modi. The Delhi chief minister and I have decided not to participate in the programme," Rai said.

The Delhi Police or the PMO are yet to react to the statements.

A PTI report said Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena and Kejriwal were supposed to attend the event and all preparations had been made. Rai said the incident showed that Modi is afraid of Kejriwal.

"Attempts are being made to malign our government. Satyendar Jain (Delhi health minister) was arrested on frivolous charges. Now a conspiracy is being hatched to arrest the deputy chief minister (Manish Sidodia). The CM had to go to Singapore but the file was stalled," he said.

(With agency inputs)

