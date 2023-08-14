Independence Day 2023: Check Delhi Metro timings, parking facility at stations tomorrow

The Delhi Metro train services will start a bit early on Tuesday to facilitate the movement of commuters for the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital. The metro train services will start at 5am from all terminal stations with a frequency of 30 minutes before resuming regular services at 6am. However, parking facilities will not be available at stations till 2pm tomorrow owing to security reasons.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet on Saturday said, “To facilitate passengers to attend the Independence Day ceremony on 15th August 2023 (Tuesday), Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 5am from all terminal stations.”

The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 6am. After 6am, trains will run as per the normal timetable, it added.

Informing about the parking restrictions in place keeping in view the security measures for Independence Day, the metro authority said, “Parking facilities will NOT BE AVAILABLE at stations from 6am on 14/08/2023 till 2pm on 15/08/2023 in view of security measures adopted on the occasion. However, train services will continue per normal schedule.”

1,800 special guests invited to Red Fort

This year, around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited from across the country as special guests for the Independence Day event at Delhi's Red Fort. The initiative has been taken in line with the government’s vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’, or public participation.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the 77th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in the national capital.

Traffic advisory by Delhi Police for Independence Day

Delhi traffic police on Sunday issued an advisory informing about the closure of roads, diversions, and restricted movement for specific vehicles on August 15.

According to the police, all roads including - Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, S.P. Mukherjee Marg from H.C. Sen Mark to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover - will be close for general traffic from 4 am to 11 am. Only labeled vehicles will be allowed on these roads.

