Independence Day 2023: Delhi police issues traffic advisory - Check details

As India is gearing up for the Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory for August 15 to facilitate seamless traffic flow in the national capital. “In view of #IndependenceDay Celebrations on August 15, 2023, #DelhiTrafficPolice advises commuters to avoid these roads and take alternate routes at the mentioned timings,” the Delhi traffic police wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Police reviewing security arrangement ahead of the Independence Day on August 15. (Representative image)

Closure of roads

According to the advisory, all roads including - Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, S.P. Mukherjee Marg from H.C. Sen Mark to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover - will be close for general traffic from 4 am to 11 am. Only labeled vehicles will be allowed on these roads.

“The vehicles which do not have parking labels for Independence Day celebration may avoid C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Subash Marg, J.L Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass from 4 am to 11 am,” the advisory read.

While the old iron bridge and Geeta colony bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed, the DND-NH24 (NH9) - Yudhistir Setu - Signature bridge - Wazirabad bridge will remain open to reach the Ring road for the public.

Restriction on the movement of commercial transport, buses

According to the advisory, goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from 12 am-midnight on August 14 to 11 am on August 15.

While interstate buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12 am to 11 am, the local city buses will not be allowed on Ring Road between Kashmere Gate and Ring Road NH-24 (NH9).

Following roads will be closed for inter-city and DTC buses from 12 am to 11 am:

1. Lothian Road from Chatta Rail Chowk to Kashmere Gate

2. Netaji Subash Marg from Chatta Rail Chowk to Delhi Gate

3. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg

4. Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta (NH-24) and the Northern loop of ISBT Kashmere Gate

5. C-Hexagon, Shershah Road, Dr. Zakir Hussain Road, Pandara Road, Shahajahan Road, Akbar Road, Rajpath, Ashoka Road, KG Marg, Copernicus Marg, Tilak Marg, Purana Quila Road, Sikandara Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, and BSZ Marg

6. Ashoka Road from R/A Windsor Place to C-Hexagon

7. K.G. Marg from Ferozeshah Road to C-Hexagon

8. Vikas Marg, beyond loop towards Delhi secretariat

9. Mathura Road from Ashram Chowk to W point

Check the route diversions issued by the Delhi Traffic police below:

Apart from this, the police have prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms including para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft over the Delhi-NCR jurisdiction till August 15.

India will be celebrating its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation on the occasion from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi.