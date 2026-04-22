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India orders school water bells to beat heat

India orders school water bells to beat heat

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 10:35 am IST
AFP |
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Schools in India's capital must ring regular bells to remind schoolchildren to drink water as the megacity gears up to face heatwave conditions, a new city order has said.

India orders school water bells to beat heat

Summer heat in the world's most populous nation can be brutal putting millions of people at risk, with nearly 11,000 people dying due to heat stroke between 2012 and 2021, according to government data.

A heatwave in May 2024 in New Delhi saw temperatures match the capital's previous record high: 49.2C clocked in 2022.

That year was India's hottest year since thorough records began in 1901, with sizzling temperatures following a global pattern of extreme weather driven by climate change.

The temperature on Wednesday morning in New Delhi and the wider sprawling metropolitan region of 30 million residents was a relatively balmy 29.4C.

But weather forecasters predict temperatures will hit 41-43C later on Wednesday, and rise to 42-44C later in the week.

"Each student may be paired up with another student during school hours to monitor and take care of the each other's physical wellbeing," it added.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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