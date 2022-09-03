Indian Army’s Women Military Police: Marching ahead to pen an empowering chapter

From sports to entrepreneurship and from showbiz to the corporate sector, women in today’s India have made a mark for themselves in almost every walk of life. Coming to the Indian Army, the women officers served in departments such as the Army Medical Corps and Military Nursing Service for over 70 years, and it was in 1992 that the approval for induction of Women Officers (WOs) into the armed forces as officers of the Short Service Cadre was given. However, their induction as soldiers was first initiated only in 2017, with the Corpse of Military Police being chosen to induct women officers as 20% of its total strength, for the pilot project.

Today, as you read this, the first batch of Women Military Police (WMP) — which was inducted in 2019, with women candidates shortlisted from across the country to be enrolled in the batch — is marching out and setting an example for other women to be inducted in the Army in Ranks and Files. A few of these proud soldiers who are the graduates of the first batch, talk us through their journeys.

Lance Naik Sonika is the first in her family to represent the Indian Army. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/ HT)

Lance Naik Sonika, from Haryana

Currently posted in Delhi,she says: “I am a single girl child and also the first generation in my family to represent the Indian Army. So it’s a moment of pride for me. Shuru mein apne parents ko manane mein mujhe thoda time zaroor laga, lekin aaj woh mujhe dekhkar bahut garv mehsoon karte hain. I feel my journey so far has been a pathway to self confidence and inner strength. Not just physical but life as a soldier also serves as a tool to develop immense mental strength. The exposure I have got so far has been invaluable. With women now getting a chance to be part of the Indian Army at the general duty level, as opposed to only men getting that opportunity previously, has instilled equality in the thought process. It’s a beautiful step that has been taken to empower women.”

Lance Naik Sandhya Kumari Bhadauriya was inspired by her father who is himself an Army Man. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/ HT)

Lance Naik Sandhya Kumari Bhadauriya, from Madhya Pradesh

Currently posted in Assam, she says: “My father is an Army Man, so I was always familiar with that world. I remember being inspired as a young girl while looking at my father wear his uniform to serve the country. That is where my dream was born! Jaise hi first batch ke forms nikle, maine bina soche bhar diye. It was a brilliant opportunity and now I feel we can inspire other women to get themselves enrolled, as it is our responsibility to lead by example.”

Lance Naik Jyoti M Hanchinmani started her journey at the National Cadet Corps (NCC). (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/ HT)

Lance Naik Jyoti M Hanchinmani, from Karnataka

Currently posted in Bareilly, she says: “My journey started at the National Cadet Corps (NCC). Mera bachpan se ek sapna tha, ki main uniform pehnu aur aaj sipaahi bankar bahut garv mehsoos hota hai. My parents have been a huge support system for me, with the immense support they have always shown. Once I became a soldier and returned home, there were several functions organised. Bahut si ladkiyon ne mujhe aakar bola ki hum bhi aapki tarah sipaahi banna chaahte hain. That was a beautiful thing to hear and it made me proud.”

Lance Naik Pooja Das is hopeful of inspiring more women by being one of the first graduates of the WMP batch. (Photo:Dhruv Sethi/ HT)

Lance Naik Pooja Das, from Assam

Currently posted in Mathura, she says, “Desh ki bhalai ke liye aur uske defence mein apna jeewan bitane se achhi feeling nahi ho sakti hai mere liye. It’s a proud moment to be a part of this first-ever batch of such kind at the Indian Army. Serving my country is a huge part of my life. This has given me the chance to break shackles and make a name for myself, and now I would also like to play my part in encouraging many other women of our country to fulfil their dreams.”

Author tweets @karansethi042

