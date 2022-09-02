India’s gallantry awards, awardees now on display at Rajouri Garden metro station

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has installed a permanent exhibition titled ‘Veerta aur Vikas’ at the Rajouri Garden metro station, dedicated to the gallantry award recipients of the Indian armed forces.

The exhibition, inaugurated by DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar on Thursday, is spread over 100 feet and also showcases the Delhi metro’s journey in addition to having 13 panels with details on India’s gallantry awards and awardees.

“This unique exhibition is a tribute to the gallantry award recipients of the Indian armed forces who have shown exemplary courage to preserve the sovereignty and dignity of the nation. Through specially designed panels, efforts have been made to blend in the stories of their courage and bravery and the incredible growth story of the Delhi Metro. Keeping the theme in mind, the exhibition has been aptly named ‘Veerta Aur Vikas’,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications at DMRC.

The exhibition also has a panel on the major events in India since Independence. During the inaugural event, DMRC felicitated family members of five decorated gallantry award recipients – Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, Ashoka Chakra recipient Major Mohit Sharma, Maha Vir Chakra awardee Captain Anuj Nayyar and Maha Vir Chakra awardee Captain Pratap Singh.

“Rajouri Garden is one of the busiest interchange stations of the Delhi Metro network. The exhibition has been strategically installed here so that a large number of people can see the panels and become aware of the immense contribution made by the gallantry award winners. Since the exhibition is permanent in nature, now it will be an additional attraction for the passengers of the Delhi Metro,” Dayal added.

The idea for the display exhibition was conceived by Dayal whose father was a general in the Indian Army and was regarded as the first electronics general in the forces, DMRC said. He was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service of an exceptional order in 1974 for doing the quality assurance of India’s first Satellite ‘Arya Bhatta’, officials said.