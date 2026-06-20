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‘Infringement on academic freedom’: Teachers’ body seeks removal of CCTV cameras from JMC classrooms

Teachers at Jesus and Mary College urge the removal of CCTV cameras in classrooms, citing concerns over academic freedom and the impact on open dialogue.

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 03:26 AM IST
By Gargi Shukla
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New Delhi: A teachers’ body on Friday wrote to the chairperson of Jesus and Mary College (JMC) and the Delhi University vice-chancellor, calling for the removal of CCTV cameras installed in the college’s classrooms in March, describing it as an “infringement on academic freedom”.

A student said CCTVs in classrooms could discourage open discussions. (HT Archive)
A student said CCTVs in classrooms could discourage open discussions. (HT Archive)

“Teachers cannot perform their duties effectively under continuous surveillance. When every lecture and discussion is recorded, it inevitably creates anxiety and encourages self-censorship among both faculty members and students,” said Indian National Teachers’ Congress (INTEC) in a letter seen by HT.

“A classroom is a space where students learn to think critically, question assumptions, not merely a room where information is transmitted. Such an environment requires trust, openness and free dialogue. The installation of surveillance cameras fundamentally alters this dynamic, transforming a space meant for learning into one characterised by constant monitoring,” the body, affiliated with Congress, added.

Queries sent by HT to JMC principal Prof. Molly KA and DU VC Yogesh Singh did not receive a response at the time of going to press.

“This is a highly regressive measure. Such surveillance serves no one except the administration and undermines the spirit of trust and academic freedom within the institution,” the professor added.

A student said CCTVs in classrooms could discourage open discussions. “There are a lot of topics on which different students have varying opinions. These are often discussions which aren’t very pleasant, and make us uneasy that we are being heard and recorded the entire time,” said a student requesting anonymity.

Another student said that CCTV cameras installed in hallways are sufficient to ensure security, but their presence in classrooms makes them a tool of surveillance.

 
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