International drug cartel busted, four held with over 21 kilos of fine quality heroin
The anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted an international drug trafficking racket operating out of Golden Crescent Region -- comprising Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan -- and seized over 21 kilograms of heroin estimated to worth several crores of rupees in the international market.
Four members of the syndicate, including an Afghan national, were arrested during a pan-India operation, officers of the ANTF said. Apart from the contraband, ₹26.53 lakh cash was also seized from them, the officers said.
One of the arrested men, identified as Parvez Alam,51, is an expert in manufacturing heroin by using precursors and goes by the moniker of “doctor”, said deputy commissioner of police (ANTF, crime branch) KPS Malhotra.
The Golden Crescent and Golden Triangle are two infamous narcotics domains in South Asia having proximity to India. Golden Crescent comprises Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran while Golden Triangle covers Thailand, Myanmar and Laos.
Malhotra said teams of ANTF -- the newly rechristened narcotics cell of the Delhi Police -- and the crime branch were deployed to gather actionable input on possible drug traffickers. Recently, the teams received information about an international syndicate and began working the leads.
On July 21, the team caught a 30-year-old Afghan national, Naseem Barkazy, from east Delhi’s Karkardooma, and seized 3 kilos of heroin from him. His interrogation revealed that he was part of an international drug trafficking ring and operated at the behest of his associates based in Afghanistan. He further disclosed that his associate -- Parvej Alam aka Doctor -- helped him cut the heroin.
Barkazy also disclosed that a large amount of the contraband was with Alam, the police said.
Accordingly, a search was conducted at Alam’s house in Bhajanpura and he was caught with 7.4 kilos of the contraband and ₹1.25 lakh cash. Further, drug sale proceeds of ₹4.53 lakh was recovered from a house in Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara, they added.
“Interrogation of the two men revealed that their nexus was spread across India and had deep roots in Punjab. Their accomplice, Shami Kumar alias Shami,32, had recently received a consignment of heroin for further distribution in Punjab. Our team raided Kumar’s hideout in Dabri and recovered 11 kilos of heroin and precursors (mixing chemicals), apart from ₹22 lakh in cash,” said Malhotra.
The police said that Kumar disclosed that he was working on the instructions of one Pankaj, who headed the syndicate’s operations in Punjab, and all finances were managed by one Rajat Gupta, who was also arrested on Thursday following raids.
From Gupta’s possession, six mobile phones and several incriminating documents related to the finances of the illegal trade were recovered, police said.
DCP Malhotra said the investigation has revealed that the syndicate has links with people abroad and their major source of supply is from Afghanistan, where opium is abundantly cultivated.
“They communicated via WhatsApp and other VOIP apps. Opium (in liquid form) is trafficked through various routes (air and sea) and received by the arrested Afghan national. It is then cut into heroin (in powder form) by Alam at his home. The fine quality contraband is then distributed to Punjab, Delhi and other states through their couriers and distributors,” the DCP added.
“The 21.400 kilos heroin that we have recovered is of superfine quality and its value in the international market is estimated to be around ₹130 crore,” said Malhotra.
A senior police officer from the special cell -- Delhi Police’s anti-terror unit that usually makes such big seizures -- said they value the seizure based on the kilogram rates of heroin given by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
“As per the website, one kilo of heroin is around ₹40 lakh at the point of sale (the processed and cut form). The drug has to pass through six or seven channels to reach India. Drug dealers have to bear 30% to 40% illicit value addition on the actual rate at each channel. Eventually, when the contraband reaches India, it costs many times more than what it did in the raw form, depending on quality,” the officer said.
-
Delhi HC seeks police response on Imam’s plea seeking interim bail
The Delhi high court on Friday sought the Delhi Police's response on the plea by former Jawaharlal Nehru University scholar Sharjeel Imam challenging a trial court order denying him interim bail in a case wherein he has been charged with sedition for allegedly making hate speeches during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.
-
Landlord resorts to ‘Gandhigiri’ to evict tenant from Greater Noida flat
Greater Noida: The owners of a flat in a high-rise society in Greater Noida West heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday as they finally entered their own home after a week of living on the staircase outside their apartment. A retired government servant, Kumar, had let out his flat in Shree Radha Sky Garden Society in Greater Noida West to Priti Gupta (36), on July 11, 2021.
-
E-rickshaw driver dies after being hit by Mercedes car in Noida
Noida: An e-rickshaw driver succumbed to injuries after an accident with a luxury car near Nithari village in Noida on Friday morning. The incident took place around 9am when the Mercedes Benz car was taking a left turn towards the main road on Sector 32-33 exit point and hit the e-rickshaw, said police. Kumar, fell from his e-rickshaw and hit his head on the footpath.
-
Haryana cabinet meet: Ex facto nod to revised ex gratia for disabled soldiers, martyrs’ kin
Haryana cabinet on Friday gave ex-facto approval to a revised policy and instructions regarding payment of ex gratia grant to families and disabled personnel of Army, Navy and Air Force. This amount was Rs 10 lakh and 5 lakh respectively. The actual amount of penalty will not exceed the amount of tax due.
-
Ghaziabad completes 100% Covid vaccination for all categories
Ghaziabad: The district health department has achieved 100% vaccination (both doses) for Covid in the 15-18 years category. With this, the district has completed both doses of Covid vaccination for the 12-15, 15-18 and 18 years categories. Officials said they have administered 2,47,701 first doses in the group while the second dose achievement crossed 100% on July 26 with 2,34,632 beneficiaries getting both doses.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics