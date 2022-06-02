International Sex Workers Day: A right, a glimmer of hope amid struggles

Dignity, respect and rights are all that sex workers are asking for, this International Sex Workers’ Day (June 2). This year, the date is all the more special, for the approximately three million sex workers in India — majority in the age group of 15 to 35 — as the Supreme Court recently issued guidelines acknowledging sex work as a profession, stating sex workers are entitled to dignity and constitutional rights, just like any other professionals.

“This move will bring about a change. Koi zabardasti nahin hogi,” says Poonam, a sex worker, when asked about her views on the guidelines issued by the three-judge bench, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, wherein sex workers are entitled to equal protection in the eyes of the law as per Article 21 of the Constitution.

Usha, another sex worker expresses gratitude to the apex court for the move. “Koi apne bachchon ke liye kar raha hai, koi family ke liye. Ab darr nahin rahega. Ladies keh sakti hain apne ghar parivar ko ki ab kanoon bhi unhe support kar raha hai,” says Usha. Pushpa, another sex worker, chimes in, “Support milega toh confidence toh aayega hi. Har kaam ki ek maryada hoti hai. Samay samay pe guidelines di gayi hain safety ko follow karne ke liye. Kaam karo par tareeke se.”

Gurugram-based Shrikant Kumar, from the NGO, Society for Service to Voluntary Agencies (North), is planning to mark the day by empowering sex workers through a workshop. He shares, “We are celebrating at our Dundahera centre in Gurugram. There will be HIV testing facilities for them. We will be making them aware of their rights so they don’t remain under the fear that they are doing something wrong. We’ll have games and interact with them over music and food to make them feel secure.”

Lalitha, vice president of the NGO Society for Participatory Integrated Development, says, “For me, every day is a day for them to get their basic rights. Currently, we are working for some pension facilities for these workers. It is a small amount but it’ll help them.”

