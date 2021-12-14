International terrorist group’s involvement in Bihar’s Darbhanga railway blast, Centre tells Parliament

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The government on Tuesday confirmed the involvement of a foreign-based terrorist group in the bomb blast at the Darbhanga Railway Station, earlier this year.
Published on Dec 14, 2021 10:07 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar, New Delhi

The government on Tuesday confirmed the involvement of a foreign-based terrorist group in the bomb blast at the Darbhanga Railway Station, earlier this year. The ministry of home affairs confirmed this in Lok Sabha, in response to BJP MP Gopal Jee Thakur’s question.

“During the investigation of the case pertaining to bomb blast at Darbhanga Railway Station, conspiracy hatched by a foreign-based terrorist organisation has surfaced,” said minister of state home affairs Nityanand Rai.

On June 17, a bundle of clothes exploded while being carried from the parcel van of a train at the railway station. However, no one was injured. A bottle containing some liquid was found stashed inside the damaged parcel bundle and it was sent for forensic examination. The consignment had been booked from Secunderbad railway station.

“So far, there is no plan to establish a Key Location Plan of Central Armed Forces in the station area and will be decided on the basis of operational necessity and location suitability,” said the minister.

