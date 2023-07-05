Interpol warrants against two fugitive gangsters

Interpol has issued global arrest warrants, also known as red notices, against two gangsters – Vikramjit Singh alias Vikram Brar and Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, based in the UAE and the UK respectively. While Brar, a native of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, is a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, dreaded jailed gang leader who runs a syndicate of around 700 henchmen across North Indian states and foreign countries, Kapil Sangwan runs his own gang in Delhi NCR. (Representational image)

Sangwan allegedly ordered the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi Kisan Morcha leader Surendra Matiala in Dwarka in April.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) documents seen by HT, Brar handles financial deals and logistics for the criminal activities of Lawrence Bishnoi gang from the UAE and acts as a bridge between the gang and Khalistani terrorists.

“Brar and Bishnoi studied together at Panjab University in Chandigarh and later became close friends. Brar, along with other associates, was involved in various crimes such as extortion, murder, attempt to murder, etc. He is facilitating terror activities of the gang in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, and acting as a bridge between Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate and pro-Khalistani elements or PKEs,” according to NIA documents.

The targets for extortion and killing, according to the NIA, are chosen by Lawrence Bishnoi himself and Canada based co-leader of the gang Satinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, who allegedly also supervised the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022.

NIA’s probe has revealed that considerable amount of money generated by Lawrence Bishnoi gang through its extortion activities is sent to Canada, the US, Dubai, Thailand and Australia for the use of their operatives based abroad or family members such as Brar as well as for activities of Pro-Khalistan elements (PKEs).

According to Delhi Police, Kapil Sangwan, a resident of Najafgarh, threatens businessmen, doctors in India from the UK to extort money from them. “Lately, he has had a strong influence over the crime scene in Delhi NCR,” said a Delhi Police officer who asked want to be named. The police suspect that Sangwan allegedly ordered the killing of Delhi BJP leader Matiala in April to assert his influence in the area. He allegedly fled to the UK in 2020.

NIA has established that these criminal gangs work closely with PKEs.

“This association has posed a new challenge for the security forces as together, the Khalistanis, gangsters and their handlers in the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have a huge pool of resources in the form of men and logistics support with a ready made ecosystem. These elements are involved in high-profile political killings, smuggling of drugs, extortion and supply of tiffin bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), RPGs (rocket propelled grenades), RDX, pistols, etc from across the border,” according to NIA documents.