IPS officer accused of custodial torture removed from post in TN

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was on Monday removed from his post and an inquiry was ordered against him after he was accused of custodial torture in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district, an official memorandum and people aware of the matter said.

Balveer Singh, from the 2020 IPS batch, was accused of plucking the teeth of at least 10 men and repeatedly hitting at least two of them on their genitalia while they were in custody, people familiar with the matter said.

A group of men, identifying themselves as victims of Singh’s alleged assault, held a press conference in the state and demanded justice.

“He didn’t do this to murderers, rapists, or drug peddlers. He did this to innocent civilians, those who file complaints, to husbands in marital disputes with their wives. He did this to those who went to the police station to find a resolution,” lawyer Maharajan, who goes by one name, said.

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, a man said that he and his relatives were assaulted by Singh for 10 days at a police station when they approached the police over a family dispute.

“Two officers gripped my hands and sir (Singh) pulled my hair back and used jallii (crushed rock) to break my teeth. He attacked by brother’s genitals and stomped on his chest,” one of the men said.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

When HT reached out to Singh over the phone, he disconnected the call. A resident of Rajasthan, Singh was serving in the Ambasamudram police sub-division in Tirunelveli District.

“Thiru Balveer Singh IPS, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ambasamudram sub-division, Tirunelveli district is brought to Chief Officer VR (meaning Vacancy Reserve) with immediate effect,” said a memorandum from the office of the Director General of Police, which HT has seen.

Tirunelveli collector K P Karthikeyan said a magisterial inquiry has been initiated as per standard procedure into the allegations of custodial torture,

“I received an intimidation from the police department on Sunday and I immediately sent it for a sub-magisterial inquiry, which has begun,” Karthikeyan said.