Jahangirpuri clashes: Accused denied bail by court
New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied bail to a man, accused in a case related to the Jahangirpuri violence, saying that communal tension in the area is still prevalent.
Additional sessions judge Gagandeep Singh said accused Gulam Rasul has been identified by the eye witnesses who are police officials of the concerned police station and the countryside pistol which was allegedly used by him during the riots has already been recovered at his instance.
The court also noted that the material investigation in the present case is still underway and several offenders who were involved in the said unfortunate riots are yet to be apprehended.
“The apprehension too has been expressed by the prosecution that the public witnesses will not come forward as the rioters are known criminals of the area. Therefore, the apprehension of threatening/influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled at this stage, if the accused/applicant is enlarged on bail at this stage. There is also communal tension in the area at this stage,” it said in the order.
It further said the charge sheet was yet to be filed and the allegations against the accused were serious.
The counsel for the accused had submitted that Rasul had been falsely implicated in the present case and has been lying in judicial custody since April 19, 2022.
He had further claimed that Rasul was not even present at the spot and he had been apprehended from his house on April 17 and was produced before the court after a delay of three days.
The counsel further argued that the accused had no role in the alleged incident nor did he inflict any injury to anyone.
“No CCTV footage shows him at the spot . He has clean antecedents and has no previous involvement,” the lawyer had submitted.
Additional public prosecutor H K Kar, appearing for the police, had opposed the bail plea saying Rasul was arrested on April 19 as he had allegedly used the countryside pistol during the riots.
He had further argued that the presence of the accused and his alleged active participation in the riots had been witnessed by eye witnesses and he was allegedly the active member of the unlawful assembly which subsequently resulted in riot.
He had contended that the swords and weapons used in the riot incident and various CCTV footage are yet to be recovered.
Mundka fire: Probe finds lapses by civic staff, 3 officials suspended
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday suspended three officials and launched a vigilance inquiry against a fourth for not acting against the illegal building in Mundka where a devastating fire last Friday killed 27 people, civic officials aware of the matter said. A senior municipal official, who was part of the inquiry team, said that four-storey building was located in the extended Lal Dora area of Mundka village.
Ludhiana: Man held for snatching woman’s jewellery after breaking into house
Police arrested a man on Monday for robbing a woman of her necklace and gold earrings after breaking into her house in Jagdish Nagar, Dugri. During investigation, police found that the accused had stolen cash and two mobile phones from the same house on May 1, while the occupants were away. The accused has been identified as Raju Nepali of Nirmal Nagar, Dugri. Police have recovered ₹22,000 and two mobile phones from his possession.
Water level in Yamuna down 5.5ft below normal, Delhi stares at supply crisis
Heaping more misery on Delhi residents already sweltering from an intense heatwave, the water levels in Yamuna continued to plummet on Tuesday -- the level at Wazirabad was 669 feet,5.5 feet below the desired levels of 674.5 feet -- putting a strain on Delhi's water supply infrastructure. Water minister Satyendar Jain carried out an on-site review at the Wazirabad barrage on Tuesday and blamed neighbouring Haryana for the ongoing crisis.
Kidney transplant malpractice case: Withdraw charges against Ruby Hall Clinic doctors, says IMA
PUNE More than a month after the kidney transplant malpractice came to the fore in Pune city, the Indian Medical Association has now stepped in to defend its colleagues at Ruby Hall Clinic. The IMA response comes after the city police filed an FIR against the hospital staff including the managing trustee, followed by the charity commissioner's action against the hospital. The police have not made any arrests in the case.
Row over College of Art parting ways with DU
Members of Delhi University's executive council and academic council on Tuesday wrote to vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh seeking his urgent intervention in the matter of the Delhi government merging the College of Art with Ambedkar University Delhi last year, a move that has been contested by the DU administration. Both the College of Art and the Ambedkar University are fully funded by the Delhi government.
