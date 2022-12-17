Jamaat-e-Islami properties worth 100cr sealed in J&K

The J&K state investigation agency (SIA) seized several properties worth ₹100 crore belonging to the banned terrorist outfit Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in four districts of Kashmir, according to the agency statement on Saturday.

SIA in a statement said that properties spread across a dozen locations in Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts worth approximately ₹100 crore have been barred with restrictions on usage and entry.

“To choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India’s sovereignty, properties belonging or held by banned JeI J&K have been notified by concerned district magistrates in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and notification, dated February- 28 2019 of Union ministry of home affairs,” the statement read. “The premises/structures have been barred and entry and usage has been prohibited,” read the notification further.

“Besides a “red entry” to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records. During the seizure proceedings it was found that about two dozen business establishments in the towns of Kupwara and Kangan are currently running from these JeI properties on rent basis. After due diligence, it was decided that these will be allowed to continue so that private persons who may not have any connections with JeI and are only tenants paying rent to JeI are not penalised and their livelihood not impaired.”

So far, the SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across the Union Territory which have either been notified or are under the process of being notified for further legal action.

