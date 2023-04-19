Another Delhi HC judge recuses himself from hearing plea to probe police leaks

NEW DELHI: Justice Amit Sharma of the Delhi high court on Wednesday recused himself from hearing a petition filed by a Jamia Milia student Asif Iqbal Tanha seeking action against city police officers for leaking the contents of his disclosure statement in connection with the riots in northeast Delhi in February 2020 (File Photo)

Justice Sharma is the second judge to step away from the case. On April 12, justice Anup Bhambhani recused himself from hearing the matter citing his past association with News Broadcasters & Digital Association and News Broadcasters Federation, who filed applications seeking to intervene in the plea.

Justice Sharma directed that the petition be placed before another bench on April 24, subject to the orders of the chief justice.

During the hearing on Wednesday, justice Sharma asked the Delhi Police if the chargesheet in the matter was the one investigated by the Special Cell. When special public prosecutor in the case, Amit Prasad, replied in affirmative, the judge said: “This will have to be listed before another bench. List before another bench subject to orders of the chief justice on Monday, “.

Tanha, who is accused in the larger conspiracy of hatching the riots in February 2020, moved the high court, alleging misconduct by police officers in leaking his alleged disclosure statement in the main charge sheet, recorded by the probe agency during the investigation, to the media before the court concerned could take cognisance.

Tanha was arrested by the police in this case in May 2020 and released on bail on the high court’s orders in June 2021.

At previous hearings, the Delhi Police told the high court that it inquired but could not identify the officers who shared the investigation details with the media.