Jamia protests: BNSS Section 163 imposed, gates shut as JMI stand-off continues

Restrictions under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) came into effect on Tuesday outside Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university, prohibiting assemblies and gatherings, as all alternative entries into the university were shut. The development comes a day after an agreement between students and the administration failed to end the nearly two-week-long stand-off.

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia protest over their demands on the university campus, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo)

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Nearly 100 men and women students were occupying the Gulistan-e-Ghalib building despite a warning from the university administration a day earlier. “Around 8am, 35 women staff went to meet women students to convince them to leave the building. But they refused,” said a JMI spokesperson.

Jamia Milia protests continue

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Around 4pm, a 30-minute protest took place as the students managed to walk outside from the Ghalib Lawn to Gate no.7, a distance of few steps. The students were dispersed by JMI security guards. All major gates, including Gate No. 7, the closest to the protest site at Gate no. 18, were closed and carried posters from the Delhi Police that stated that section 163 was in force and public gatherings and demonstrations were strictly prohibited in the area. The restrictions were also announced repeatedly over loudspeakers through the day.

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{{^usCountry}} DCP (southeast) Vineet Kumar has confirmed that prohibitory orders had been imposed around Jamia Millia Islamia, adding that nobody was detained on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DCP (southeast) Vineet Kumar has confirmed that prohibitory orders had been imposed around Jamia Millia Islamia, adding that nobody was detained on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the students, who have been demanding the reinstatement of the student union which has not been convened since 2006, said they would still continue their protest till all their demands were met.

Students demand concrete measures

“The administration has been silent on our key demands—date-wise schedule of the union election, representation of student in constitution making committee, suspension of online classes, the reopening of canteens and the library, a timeline for the approval of the student body’s constitution, and the resignation of the chief proctor,” said 22-year-old Master’s student, adding, “The hunger strike will continue, and the protest will continue.”

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Also Read I Fresh protests erupt at Jamia Millia Islamia hours after election announcement; students detained

To be sure, on Monday, the administration agreed to one of the key demands of the students, announcing that it would resume student union elections after two decades. However, this failed to resolve the stand-off with students saying the administration had not issued a definite timeline for the polls.

Meanwhile, speaking after inaugurating a Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Experience Centre at the board’s headquarters in Dwarka, Union education minister Pralhad Joshi said, “No one should try to create a law and order problem. This is what I can appeal. The Jamia administrators are looking after the things and taking care of the matter.”