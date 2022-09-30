Jamia student shot at by another student inside Delhi's Holy Family Hospital

A Jamia Millia Islamia student was shot at and injured by another student inside the Holy Family Hospital in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area Thursday evening, police said.

Around 8.50 pm, information was received regarding a quarrel at Jamia Millia Islamia university library, they said.

During inquiry, it was found that the fight had ensued between two groups of students, a senior police officer said.

In the incident, one student, Noman Chaudhary (26), a resident of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, sustained blunt injury on his head and had gone to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment, the officer said.

Another student, Nauman Ali, an associate of Nauman Chaudhary, also visited the hospital to see his friend, they said.

Meanwhile, one student of the second group, Zalal, a resident of Mewat in Haryana, accompanied by his friends came to the hospital and fired at Nauman Ali outside the emergency ward, the officer said.

Nauman Ali had a superficial injury on the scalp. The injured had been shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The crime team is inspecting the scene of crime. Legal action has been initiated accordingly at Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony police stations, the officer added.

