Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Jammu man detained for NC leader Tarlochan Singh Wazir’s murder: Delhi cops
delhi news

Jammu man detained for NC leader Tarlochan Singh Wazir’s murder: Delhi cops

Delhi Police officers believe that the driver detained in connection with Tarlochan Singh Wazir’s murder could lead them to the two prime suspects. It is also suspected that he may be part of the murder conspiracy.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:30 AM IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah consoles the family members of senior Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) leader Tarlochan Singh Wazir in Jammu. Wazir was found murdered in a West Delhi flat. (ANI)

NEW DELHI: A Jammu man has been detained by the Delhi Police in connection with the murder of senior National Conference leader Tarlochan Singh Wazir, who was found dead in a rented west Delhi apartment six days ago, two police officers familiar with the development said.

HT is withholding the identity of the man, described by the police as a driver, as no senior police officer, authorised to issue press statements, agreed to come on record to confirm the development.

Wazir’s decomposed body was found in the washroom of a flat in west Delhi’s Basai Darapur near Moti Nagar on Thursday morning.

The 67-year-old former member of the Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) legislative council reached Delhi on September 1 and was scheduled to leave for Canada on September 3. But he went missing on September 2. When his family in Jammu could not contact him, they got in touch with the police in Jammu who requested their counterparts in the national capital to check on him.

RELATED STORIES

Two men, Harpreet Singh and his associate Harmeet Singh, who had gone missing after Wazir’s body was found, were key suspects in the case, police said. The flat where Wazir was found dead belongs to Harpreet Singh, two police officers said on conditions of anonymity, as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The two officers said the driver detained by the police was close to Harpreet Singh, considered by the police to be the prime suspect in the case.

The driver was detained by the west district police that was initially investigating the case. Since the investigation into the high-profile case was transferred to the crime branch, a police officer said, his custody will be given to the crime branch team.

According to the officer cited above, the detained person was possibly involved in the murder conspiracy and may have been present in the flat on the day Wazir was murdered.

“We are trying to ascertain his exact role in the crime. His interrogation may lead to the arrest of the two absconding suspects,” the officer said.

The Delhi Police were requested by Jammu police to visit the Moti Nagar flat on September 9 as Wazir was not answering calls from his family.

Police said Wazir’s family members had earlier contacted Harpreet Singh but were allegedly told that Wazir had already reached Frankfurt and was in quarantine for 14 days.

The family members, however, found the claim suspicious and informed the Jammu police, who in turn passed on the information to Delhi police. Police broke open the door and found Wazir’s decomposed body inside Harpreet’s house. Investigations revealed that Wazir and Harpreet were known to each other for the last few years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Connect Karo-2021: Despite govt efforts, water still out of reach of disadvantaged groups

Manjinder Sirsa acquitted in case of rioting at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in 2012

Delhi: 250 fined for ‘trying to hide’ vehicle registration numbers

Delhi: Exhibitions may get relief from ongoing Covid restrictions
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP