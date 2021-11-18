Jangpura murders: 5 suspects held, stole 90 lakh from house, say police

New Delhi: The police arrested five people on Wednesday for murdering two women in Jangpura Extension, and said that the five suspects stole nearly ₹90 lakh cash from the house after getting a tip-off from a former domestic help.

Mina Rai, 35, a domestic help, and Sujata Gurung,40, a nursing attendant, were found murdered in the house on two separate floors on Monday. A CCTV camera in the area captured the five suspects who came there carrying backpacks.

A police officer, who asked not to be named, said they got the first clue when a CCTV footage showed that the suspects used bike in the heist. He said from the registration plate of the vehicle they traced the owner of the bike, Sachit Saxena. He said Saxena led them to the other four suspects.

The police did not share details about the house owner or whose money it was, but said the cash has been recovered.

Besides Saxena, the police identified the other suspects as Prashant Basista, Aniket Jha, Ramesh and Dhananjay Gulia. Police said all five have no criminal record.

The officer quoted above said it was Saxena who got the tip-off about the cash in the house.

“The accused had come prepared with chloroform, tape, cutter, ropes and masks to commit the robbery. They had given each other code names 1,2,3,4 and 5 not to reveal their identity while communicating during the heist. On Monday evening, they assembled outside the house around 10pm and waited there for at least three hours. Around 1.30am, they entered the house from the back door,” the officer said.

Police said the five suspects first murdered Mina Rai who woke up on their entry. “They overpowered her, pinned her to the ground, tied her hands and legs and taped her mouth. They used chloroform to ensure that she doesn’t raise an alarm, and strangled her. After this, when they were searching the other room, Sujata woke up. She too was overpowered, and smothered with a pillow. They put the cash in two bags and exited the house,” the police officer added.

Police said they are investigating the role of the maid who allegedly gave the tip-off to the suspects, but did not reveal her identity.