Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to reopen with 50% attendance from Aug 31
delhi news

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to reopen with 50% attendance from Aug 31

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on Friday decided to reopen the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) for classes 9 to 12, with up to 50% attendance, from August 31 (Tuesday)
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 11:44 PM IST
HT Image

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on Friday decided to reopen the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) for classes 9 to 12, with up to 50% attendance, from August 31 (Tuesday). All classes will be held while adhering to the Covid-19 protocols in the respective states and union territories where schools have been allowed to reopen, the samiti said.

In a statement issued on Friday, the samiti said, “Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has decided to reopen the JNVs up to 50% capacity, in a phased manner for classes IX to XII (9 to 12), as per the notification of States/UTs which have permitted reopening of schools by following approved SOP for opening schools. Students will be permitted to attend classes and stay in the hostel only with parent consent. The provision of online education will also continue,”

“Arrangement is also in place for providing support to ensure mental and physical health and well-being of students through proper counselling,” it added.

There are over 660 JNVs across the country run by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, an autonomous body under the Union ministry of education.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi’s students glad to be back in class, mixed reaction from parents

Humayunpur to Hanumanpur: BJP councillor wants south Delhi locality renamed

41-year-old food delivery man dies in Delhi after his bike is hit by a car driven by a drunk student

South MCD kicks off process for setting up green-friendly landfill at Okhla
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP