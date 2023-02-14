JEE (MAIN): Sisodia meets Delhi govt school students who secured percentile above 98

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday met 45 Delhi government school students, who secured a percentile above 98 in Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (MAIN), the results of which were declared last week.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, discussed their preparation strategy and asked school principals to support students in the preparation for JEE (Advanced).

“Students in our schools come from varied socio-economic backgrounds. They have seen the hardest time in their lives financially and emotionally but they are hard-working and determined. They have proved there is no dearth of talent in government school students. They can also work hard and crack tough exams like JEE if given an opportunity,” said Sisodia.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the students. “When our children become successful after studying, they will also take the country forward. Along with them, the hard work of their parents, all the teachers, and the entire team of Delhi Education [department] has also contributed a lot to the stupendous success of these children of Delhi. Congratulations to all,” wrote Kejriwal on Twitter.

Last year, 496 students of Delhi government schools qualified for JEE (Mains) and 74 later cleared JEE (Advanced), government officials said.

Sisodia said the government started preparatory classes for competitive exams. “Kejriwal wanted to ensure that our students do not need to go to Kota or any other cities to prepare for competitive exams. It was his vision to provide those facilities to them in our schools.”

Asteek Narayan of Radhey Shyam Park’s Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, who secured 99.98 percentile, said teachers and facilities at the school helped him prepare for the exam. “School teachers and my father contributed to my preparation. Facilities provided in government schools for the preparation of competitive exams helped me a lot.”