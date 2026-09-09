New Delhi, More than 30 new artworks exploring memory, landscape and the changing environments of Arunachal Pradesh will come together in "Ngok Dolu ", an ongoing body of work by multidisciplinary artist Jenjum Gadi, to be exhibited here from September 11.

Jenjum Gadi’s 'Ngok Dolu' exhibition to explore memory, landscape and change

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The exhibition, featuring wall hangings, installations and sculptural works, will be held at Gallery Vayu, a curatorial initiative by Vayu: Design for Living, in Lodhi Road.

Drawing from memories of growing up in a small, self-sustaining village in Arunachal Pradesh, Gadi's works reflect his continuing engagement with the material, cultural and natural world of his childhood.

Raised in close relationship with the land and nature, Gadi grew up among bamboo, wood and thatch homes, cultivated fields, forests, rivers and orchards.

These were not merely elements of the landscape, but formed the foundations of everyday life, carrying knowledge, stories and traditional ways of understanding the world.

As these environments continue to change, "Ngok Dolu" returns to them through memory, considering "what remains with us when the places that shape us begin to transform".

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{{^usCountry}} "Gadi draws from recollections of architecture, agriculture, weather, craft traditions and village life. Familiar elements recur across the works, shifting between observation and recollection, and between what is remembered and what is imagined. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Gadi draws from recollections of architecture, agriculture, weather, craft traditions and village life. Familiar elements recur across the works, shifting between observation and recollection, and between what is remembered and what is imagined. {{/usCountry}}

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"In this process, memory becomes a way of holding on to experiences and forms that cannot always be physically retained," said the organiser in a statement.

A recurring motif across the exhibition is the cloud, which appears in different forms throughout the works. For Gadi, the cloud becomes a quiet witness to a landscape in constant motion.

Working primarily in brass, Gadi translates these fleeting impressions into sculptural forms, giving permanence to forms rooted in a landscape that is itself constantly changing.

The use of brass, according to the organiser, "creates a deliberate tension between the permanence of the material and the changing nature of what it recalls".

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"Through this juxtaposition, familiar forms become unfamiliar, allowing everyday elements to be viewed anew," it added.

At the centre of "Ngok Dolu" is an understanding of memory as interconnected. To remember one part of a place is to summon the larger web to which it was tied.

"The brass forms do not depict isolated objects so much as points within a larger whole, with each shape suggesting the people, practices, materials and environments upon which it once depended," it explained.

Gadi has previously held solo exhibitions at Vayu: Design for Living and Bikaner House. His work has also been presented at Jodhpur Art Week and Art Mumbai.

The exhibition will come to a close on September 30.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.