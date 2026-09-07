'Inappropriate remarks during viva': JNU professor faces complaint from 11 students

An internal complaints committee (ICC) of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is investigating a sexual harassment complaint filed by 11 students against a professor in Delhi, said an official familiar with the matter on Sunday.

The JNU internal committee asked complainants to record the statements. (JNU/Facebook)

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The ICC began its proceedings by calling complainants to record their statements after the complaint was filed in May this year.

Though the students went on a roughly 45-day semester break, the discussions about the complaint resurfaced when classes resumed in mid-July.

Also Read I ‘Extra marks if…’: JNU professor accused of sexual harassment said this to students

According to complainants, the professor allegedly made inappropriate remarks with sexual connotations during the viva examinations held in the first week of May.

In the second week, one student shared her experience with fellow students in an unofficial WhatsApp group, prompting many others to come forward with similar allegations.

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{{^usCountry}} “He made remarks suggesting that he would award them extra marks if the students accepted his sexual advances,” a complainant alleged while speaking to HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He made remarks suggesting that he would award them extra marks if the students accepted his sexual advances,” a complainant alleged while speaking to HT. {{/usCountry}}

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After the students’ discussion, a formal complaint was registered with the ICC, with a few recording their statements.

HT reached out to the professor for comment but did not receive a response by the time of going to press.

The latest complaint comes against the backdrop of a previous such case at the university against a senior faculty member.