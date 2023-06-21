Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Justice Umesh Kumar appointed DERC chairman; Delhi L-G vs AAP 'power' tussle likely

Justice Umesh Kumar appointed DERC chairman; Delhi L-G vs AAP 'power' tussle likely

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2023 11:57 PM IST

Former Allahabad high court judge Umesh Kumar has been appointed as the new chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

The president has appointed former Allahabad high court judge Umesh Kumar the new chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), a statement issued by the lieutenant governor's office said.

The appointment could trigger a fresh row between Delhi L-G VK Saxena and the AAP government as CM Arvind Kejriwal had approved the appointment of justice Rajeev Kumar Srivastava (retired) as the chairperson of the regulator.

The appointment could trigger a fresh row between the Lieutenant General and the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had approved the appointment of justice Rajeev Kumar Srivastava (retired) as the chairperson of the regulator in January.

“The President of India, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 45(b) of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, read with sub-section 2 of Section 84 of the Electricity Act, 2003 has appointed Justice (Retd.) Shri Umesh Kumar of Allahabad High Court as the Chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC),” the statement said.

This appointment comes after justice (retired) Rajeev Kumar Shrivastava (Madhya Pradesh high court), who had been proposed for appointment as DERC chairperson, by the GNCTD, expressed his inability to be appointed as chairperson, through a communication to the Lt Governor on June 15, citing “family commitments and requirements”, the statement added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
derc allahabad high court president
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP