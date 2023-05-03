Delhi School of Economics must strive for global excellence: PK Mishra

P K Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, on Tuesday, said that the Delhi School of Economics and the University of Delhi must adopt global benchmarks and strive for excellence not only in India but in the world. PK Mishra said that the Delhi School of Economics was known for the latest ideas and frontiers of knowledge. (HT Archive)

Mishra made the comments while addressing the diamond jubilee inauguration of the Delhi School of Economics where he was one of the chief guests. DSE was founded in 1949. Tuesday’s function was the inaugural function of the diamond jubilee. Mishra recalled the efforts of founder V K R V Rao that shaped DSE as a world-class institution in economics and social sciences. “Generations of young men and women from various parts of the country have walked through its hallowed portals,” said Mishra, adding that the Delhi School of Economics was known for the latest ideas and frontiers of knowledge.

Speaking about his association with the DSE, Mishra said that he studied at the institution in the early 1970s and experiences a major shift on campus. He recalled that classes were conducted by eminent economists while social scientists and distinguished economists from renowned institutions often visited and addressed the faculty and students. It was during this time that he was introduced to emerging areas of study and research, analytical perspectives of the economic development of Japan, mathematical and econometric models, the theory of collective choice, and the early ideas of economic reforms. “All those gave me tremendous inspiration and confidence, and laid foundations for my future endeavours,” said Mishra.

Speaking about the challenges of the post-covid world, Mishra laid emphasis on the need for an analytical framework and new ideas emerging from institutions such as the Delhi School of Economics. He added that the DSE could prepare a roadmap to become a global leader in research and policy analysis.