Kejriwal calls Sisodia arrest dirty politics, says ‘Sisodia is innocent’

Leading the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) push back against the arrest of his deputy Manish Sisoida, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed CBI action against Sisodia as “dirty politics” and said that the case is “completely fake and fabricated.”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann address media persons outside Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s residence in New Delhi on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

“Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people. Everyone is watching. People are understanding everything. People will respond to this. This will boost our spirits further. Our struggle will get stronger,” Kejriwal said after meeting Sisodia’s family at the latter’s official residence on Sunday evening. Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

The BJP, however, said that there was nothing surprising in the action against Sisodia, and added that the law has taken its course. “The Delhi government had to withdraw the excise policy due to the liquor scam. On the same day it became clear that the government had accepted that a scam had taken place,” said Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, leader of opposition in Delhi assembly.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested Sisodia in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the provisions of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Without naming the BJP or the central government in his remarks near Sisodia’s residence, Kejriwal said, “Manish Sisodia has been arrested in a fake and false case. He is honest, patriotic, and brave person who is dedicated to the country’s service all the time. The entire country is watching how Sisodia started providing good education to children from the underprivileged background. In the last 75 years, he is the first individual who gave hope to all underprivileged persons that their kids can also have good future. He transformed government schools. He is very noble,” Kejriwal said.

He added that Sisodia’s wife is seriously ill and no one was available to take care of her. “We have assured her that there is nothing to worry. Her husband is very brave. We are all a family and we will take care of her,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said that good, patriotic and honest persons are being put behind bars while corrupt billionaires who are friends with the power that be are enjoying. “We are all watching how good, patriotic and honest persons are being arrested and those who have looted billions of rupees of banks are enjoying because they are friends with the power that be. They even do not dare to issue a notice to them (those who have looted banks money). The entire county is watching. The people will answer,” Kejriwal said.

Bidhuri, however, slammed the Delhi chief minister saying he knew of the impending action against Sisodia. “Kejriwal had said many times that Sisodia will be arrested. Sisodia was also repeatedly expressing apprehensions of his arrest. Now, whatever questions are there in the liquor scam, Sisodia will have to answer them. He will also have to clear the role of Arvind Kejriwal in this whole scam.”

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann condemned Sisodia’s arrest. “AAP vehemently condemns the conspiracy hatched against Manish Sisodia. No democracy allows the reign of an autocrat for long. The BJP will soon get a befitting reply from the nation,” Mann said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh called it a black day for democracy. He said Sisodia was paying for being the “finest education minister in Narendra Modi’s India”.“People across the country are watching it, the public will respond to it,” Singh said

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Atishi said the arrest would make every AAP worker stronger. “The BJP has claimed that Manish Sisodia took a bribe of ₹10,000 crore, but a long investigation involving over 500 officers, the investigative agencies could not even establish a bribery of even ₹1. Sisodia’s arrest was not associated with any case or investigation, but was solely because the graph of the AAP across the country was on the rise, which seemed to bother the BJP,” Atishi said.

