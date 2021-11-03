Kejriwal govt working on website for Delhi markets to showcase and sell products

The Delhi government is working on creating a web portal which will host virtual markets in the city, where registered traders, entrepreneurs and professionals will display their products and services, and also engage in sales, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said that the platform will enable both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) transactions, and exhibitions across the world, and the government plans to launch it in August 2022. “On the occasion of Diwali, we have a great announcement for traders, entrepreneurs, professionals and industrialists in Delhi. We will soon launch a web portal named Diwali Bazaar, aimed at increasing economic activities which help the business sector and also generate more revenue for the government,” said Kejriwal in a video press briefing.

Elaborating on the proposed project, he said it will work like a virtually mapped version of Delhi’s real markets, through which people will get access to registered shops and the products and services they offer, without physically visiting them. Traders, entrepreneurs and professionals will have to register to makes their enterprises, products and services visible and accessible to the whole world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Will give free pilgrimage if voted in, says Arvind Kejriwal

“Imagine sitting at your homes and going through all products and varieties at shops located in real markets such as Lajpat Nagar and Khan Market. One can do that from anywhere in the world. Even a trader based in US or UK will be able to, say, order 200 pieces of a product from a shop in Hauz Khas, without visiting the shop and checking out its articles in person,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said people will also be able to search products through the portal without getting into the virtual market mode -- in that case it will work just like any e-retail website.

The portal will also help in organising exhibitions, said Kejriwal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is a slightly complicated system and will need good amount of work. We have started the work. We are planning to launch it in August 2022,” Kejriwal added.