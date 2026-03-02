Kejriwal hits out at BJP: Entire excise case proven fake

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government at his first rally after being discharged by court in the excise policy case. Arvind Kejriwal addresses a rally at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

At a rally at Jantar Mantar, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, referring to the March 27 verdict said that the court had upheld that he is “kattar imaandaar” (staunchly honest) despite repeated corruption charges by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Friday, the Rouse Avenue Court cleared all the accused, including Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia of wrongdoing in the formulation and implementation of the now-repealed 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. The court held that the CBI’s theory of an overarching conspiracy was not borne out by the material on record.

Calling the 600-page judgment “historic”, Kejriwal said it was a blow to attempts by PM Modi and Union Home Minister) Amit Shah to dismantle the AAP. “The judge has made it clear that there is no evidence and the entire case is fake,” he said, alleging that Modi and Shah personally monitored the case to ensure that AAP leaders were not released.

Accusing PM Modi and Amit Shah of being driven only by power, he said, “You keep working for power, but Kejriwal will work for the country.”

“From this place where people once raised their voice and the Congress was wiped out across the country, this day at Jantar Mantar is historic. That day was April 4, 2011. Note today’s date. From today the countdown for the BJP across the country has begun,” he said, alleging that 140 crore Indians would unite to unseat a “dictatorial” government.

He emphasised that, “In ten years as Chief Minister, countless inquiries were conducted. Not a single new paisa of corruption was found,” he said. “I used to sign countless files while I was chief minister. Even if one vendor says that I ever sought money, I will quit politics.”

Calling his arrest a message against honest politics, he said youth who joined politics with hope were discouraged. “By arresting Kejriwal, PM Modi poured water over the hopes of 140 crore people,” he said.

Criticising the BJP-led Delhi government, Kejriwal alleged unfulfilled promises of ₹2,500 for women and regularisation of Bus Marshals. “In just one year, they have ruined Delhi,” he claimed, alleging broken roads, contaminated water and prolonged power cuts. He challenged BJP to hold polls now to see who would win.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s allegations, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the problem with Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party is that the moment they get a little political space, they begin making political statements blaming the BJP for issues ranging from Delhi to Punjab, Gujarat, Goa, and even Israel and America.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s 11-year tenure was marked by zero development, corruption, scams, and the Sheesh Mahal, whereas the BJP government’s one year has been characterised by change and development. With nearly ₹1 lakh crore worth of new schemes, new STPs, a new sewer master plan, initial steps toward cleaning the Yamuna, improved roads, new buses, and citizen-oriented house tax and Jal Board schemes, significant progress has been made,” Sachdeva said.

He said that Kejriwal’s difficulty is that he had the opportunity to govern Delhi for 11 years and has now been running the government in Punjab for three-and-a-half years, yet has delivered zero development in both places.