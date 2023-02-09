Kejriwal meets kin of policeman killed in line of duty

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met the family of Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector Shambu Dayal -- who succumbed in January to injuries received while attempting to arrest a snatching suspect -- and handed over a cheque for ₹1 crore to the family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kejriwal said the policeman had served the people with great bravery, and the whole of Delhi salutes his courage.

The CM said Dayal risked his life to protect the public. “I met the family and handed over an honorarium of ₹1 crore. No amount can compensate for the loss of a loved one’s life, but this money will support the grieving family, and we will always be there to support them in times of need,” he said.

“In today’s world, there are very few people who command the courage of serving society by risking their lives. We met the family of ASI Shambhu Dayal and handed over a cheque of ₹1 crore. We will support his family in future as well,” the chief minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A government spokesperson said on January 4, Meena had received a complaint from a woman, who alleged that her husband’s phone had been snatched in the Mayapuri area.

“ASI Shambhu Dayal ji took the complainant to the locality to identify the accused person. The woman pointed out the accused, and Shambhu Dayal ji caught him. While he was taking the accused to the police station, the person pulled out a knife and stabbed him. He (Meena) showed bravery by refusing to let the thief go easily. Later, he was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on January 8,” the spokesperson said.