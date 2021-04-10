Kejriwal only leader with vision for nation, schemes now seen in other states: Sisodia

Pushing Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as the “only leader with a vision for the nation”, deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the proof for this could be seen in other states that have adopted several of his government’s schemes.

“Recently, when Union home minister Amit Shah was campaigning in West Bengal, he promised free electricity up to 200 units to the people there if the BJP is voted to power. In Kerala, the BJP promised free public transport for women, and in Tamil Nadu, the party said that they’ll bring in a model of governance that’s similar to what is seen in Delhi,” Sisodia said at a press conference.

He said Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi promised free electricity in Assam and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had announced free bus rides for women. All these schemes were first introduced in Delhi, he said.

“The BJP and the Congress are fighting elections across the country on the foundation of the Kejriwal model of governance. This proves that Kejriwal is the only leader with a vision for the nation. He understands the pulse of the people, and knows what is required to push people, and the nation ahead. He is the only leader with the administrative will to walk the talk,” Sisodia said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s, during a recent interaction with all chief ministers, emphasised on home isolation as a strong response to Covid-19, he said.

“Last year, the Delhi government was the first to advise home isolation for asymptomatic cases... However, Union home minister Amit Shah — who wanted a compulsory five-day institutional quarantine — had objected, and it was only after a tough fight that this was then seamlessly implemented across Delhi. We’re pleased that the Prime Minister agrees with this,” he said.

Even Modi’s suggestion of micro containment zones was the AAP government’s idea last year to contain Covid-19, while the BJP wanted entire zones to be cordoned off, the deputy chief minister said.

BJP did not comment on the matter.

Delhi Congress vice-president Abhishek Dutt said Sisoida has been trying to gradually project Kejriwal as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“But the truth is that Kejriwal is only a bad replica of Modi and not an alternative. He never spoke a word against the BJP-ruled Centre during the Shaheen Bagh [anti-CAA] protests or the northeast Delhi riots (in February 2020). Also, in every election, Kejriwal and his number two Sisodia have the habit of saying anything and everything about political parties and their leaders. Once the elections are over, the two apologise in the court to the same leaders from the BJP. Kejriwal is the B-team of the BJP,” said Dutt.