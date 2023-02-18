Kejriwal recommends L-G to hold Delhi mayoral election on Feb 22

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he has recommended lieutenant governor VK Saxena to hold mayoral election on February 22 after three failed attempts. The proposal was expected after a Supreme Court order on Friday paved the way for holding the mayoral election.

“Recommended MCD Mayor elections to be held on 22 Feb,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Hearing a plea moved by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi, the top court ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to fix the date of election for mayor, deputy mayor and members of the standing committee.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud remarked that the mayor has to be elected immediately as it does not look good if the mayoral polls are not conducted in the national capital. The top court also that the nominated aldermen cannot vote in the mayor elections, and made it clear that once a mayor is elected she will preside over the polls to the post of deputy mayor and the six members to the standing committee.

Kejriwal hailed the Supreme Court order over the Delhi mayor elections as a “victory of democracy”.

“SC’s order is the victory of democracy. I thank the Supreme Court; Delhi will now get a mayor after two and a half months. It has been proven in court that the LG and the BJP are regularly passing illegal and unconstitutional orders in Delhi,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Later today, the chief minister accused L-G of trying to prevent the Delhi government from presenting its views before the Supreme Court, alleging that it amounted to interference in the administration of justice.

