Kejriwal to address farmers in Haryana’s Jind on April 4

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing a gathering of farmers in Haryana’s Jind on April 4 on the three contentious farm laws against which a large number of farmers have gathered at Delhi’s borders for more than three months now, said AAP’s Rajya Sabha member and Haryana co-in charge Sushil Gupta on Thursday.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has been supporting farmers on the issue since Day One; from the streets to the Parliament. We will continue with our protest and our party chief Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing a gathering at Huda Maidan in Jind on April 4 in this regard. It will be a mahapanchayat and we demand that the central government repeal the three laws,” Gupta said in a press conference.

Last month, Kejriwal addressed a similar farmers’ gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

Thousands of farmers from states such as Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have gathered at Delhi’s borders for nearly three months now, protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, which were passed in the Parliament in September

While the government said the new laws are supposed to reform the agriculture sector, the protesting farmers fear that the laws will do away with agricultural markets, favour industrialists, and affect prices of crops which would further bring down their income.