Home / Cities / Delhi News / Kejriwal to address farmers in Haryana’s Jind on April 4
delhi news

Kejriwal to address farmers in Haryana’s Jind on April 4

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing a gathering of farmers in Haryana’s Jind on April 4 on the three contentious farm laws against which a large number of farmers have gathered at Delhi’s borders for more than three months now, said AAP’s Rajya Sabha member and Haryana co-in charge Sushil Gupta on Thursday
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:58 PM IST
HT Image

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing a gathering of farmers in Haryana’s Jind on April 4 on the three contentious farm laws against which a large number of farmers have gathered at Delhi’s borders for more than three months now, said AAP’s Rajya Sabha member and Haryana co-in charge Sushil Gupta on Thursday.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has been supporting farmers on the issue since Day One; from the streets to the Parliament. We will continue with our protest and our party chief Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing a gathering at Huda Maidan in Jind on April 4 in this regard. It will be a mahapanchayat and we demand that the central government repeal the three laws,” Gupta said in a press conference.

Last month, Kejriwal addressed a similar farmers’ gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

Thousands of farmers from states such as Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have gathered at Delhi’s borders for nearly three months now, protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, which were passed in the Parliament in September

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi adds 607 Covid-19 cases as infection graph inches upwards

Parking space may be defined by dwelling units, not plot size

12-year-old girl kidnapped, tortured and forced into prostitution rescued by police; 4 held

Ministry issues guidelines to keep pollution from making Covid-19 infections worse

While the government said the new laws are supposed to reform the agriculture sector, the protesting farmers fear that the laws will do away with agricultural markets, favour industrialists, and affect prices of crops which would further bring down their income.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP