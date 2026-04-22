New Delhi, Timeless mythological classics of Abhimanyu, Goddess Durga, and Kartikeya will come alive in elaborate stage productions, based on Indian classical and folk dance forms, including bharatanatyam, chhau, kathak, odissi, and kathakali, at an upcoming festival here from May 1. Kendra Dance Festival to feature dance dramas on Abhimanyu, Durga among others

The annual Kendra Dance Festival at Kamani Auditorium will feature both old and new productions of the Kendra dance repertory, organiser Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra announced on Wednesday.

"...reflecting both on continuity and renewal within its performance practice. This year's programming revisits established works alongside reworked productions, where choreography, music, and stage design have been carefully developed while retaining the integrity of the original works," it said in a statement.

The dance festival will open with a retelling of the story of Mahabharata hero Abhimanyu, titled "Chakravyuh". The production explores Abhimanyu's courageous attempt to penetrate the formidable Chakravyuh battle formation devised by the Kauravas.

"Updated choreography, costumes, and jewellery reflect the evolving narrative, while physical and martial movement traditions evoke the epic's spirit. Through its emphasis on courage, conflict, and the consequences of war, 'Chakravyuh' resonates deeply, engaging audiences with the enduring legacy of these legendary figures," they said.

On the second day, the festival will feature dance drama "Shree Durga". Both the productions, "Chakravyuh" and "Shree Durga", are choreographed by theatre veteran Shashidharan Nair.

Choreographed by Raj Kumar Sharma, the third production, titled "Kartikeya"

, renews the earlier work "Kumar Sambhav" in a retelling of the story of the elder son of Lord Shiva.

The three productions, mentored by SBKK chairperson Shobha Deepak Singh, are based on Indian classical dance forms including chhau, kathak, bharatanatyam, odissi, kathakali and various other Indian folk forms, accompanied by "original musical compositions, intricate hand-crafted costumes, vivid set designs, and dramatic lighting-resulting".

"This year's festival features productions that reflect both a rich legacy and a commitment to fresh innovation- dedicating to the original spirit of each work while incorporating new interpretations in movement, music, and staging. By blending tradition with contemporary sensibilities, the festival ensures these stories remain meaningful and accessible for today's audiences," Jayant Kastuar, director, SBKK, said in a statement.

Tickets for Kendra Dance Festival, ranging from ₹500 to ₹4,000, are available on BookMyShow.

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