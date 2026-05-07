...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Key accused arrested over 2025 boxer’s killing

Delhi Police arrested Sumit Rana, a key conspirator in the murder of boxing champion Vikas Bhinda, after he evaded capture for over eight months.

Published on: May 07, 2026 04:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

The crime branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old proclaimed offender and alleged key conspirator in the murder of national-level boxing champion Vikas alias Bhinda, officers said on Wednesday.

He was absconding since July 2025 and was declared a proclaimed offender on October 18, 2025, by a Delhi court. (Shutterstock)

Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Pankaj Kumar said the accused, identified as Sumit Rana alias Chhotu (38), a resident of Siraspur, was apprehended on Tuesday from Adarsh Nagar, north Delhi.

He was absconding since July 2025 and was declared a proclaimed offender on October 18, 2025, by a Delhi court.

According to police, Vikas was shot dead in the Baba Haridas Nagar area on July 29, 2025.

Four assailants, Vikas Dahiya alias Sonu Thekedar, Sumit Rana, Akash Gahlot alias Ashu, and Krishan, arrived at the spot and opened fire after identifying the target. The boxer sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot, said police.

“The accused was absconding for more than eight months and was actively evading arrest by frequently changing his hideouts,” the DCP said.

 
murder delhi police
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Key accused arrested over 2025 boxer’s killing
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.