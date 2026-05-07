Key accused arrested over 2025 boxer’s killing

The crime branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old proclaimed offender and alleged key conspirator in the murder of national-level boxing champion Vikas alias Bhinda, officers said on Wednesday.

He was absconding since July 2025 and was declared a proclaimed offender on October 18, 2025, by a Delhi court. (Shutterstock)

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Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Pankaj Kumar said the accused, identified as Sumit Rana alias Chhotu (38), a resident of Siraspur, was apprehended on Tuesday from Adarsh Nagar, north Delhi.

He was absconding since July 2025 and was declared a proclaimed offender on October 18, 2025, by a Delhi court.

According to police, Vikas was shot dead in the Baba Haridas Nagar area on July 29, 2025.

Four assailants, Vikas Dahiya alias Sonu Thekedar, Sumit Rana, Akash Gahlot alias Ashu, and Krishan, arrived at the spot and opened fire after identifying the target. The boxer sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot, said police.

“The accused was absconding for more than eight months and was actively evading arrest by frequently changing his hideouts,” the DCP said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the killing stemmed from an old rivalry and was aimed at establishing dominance in the area. “The accused, along with his associates, hatched a criminal conspiracy to eliminate the victim to create fear and facilitate extortion from local businessmen,” the DCP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the killing stemmed from an old rivalry and was aimed at establishing dominance in the area. “The accused, along with his associates, hatched a criminal conspiracy to eliminate the victim to create fear and facilitate extortion from local businessmen,” the DCP added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gahlot was arrested earlier while the others remained at large. On April 12, 2026, the crime branch arrested alleged gang leader Vikas Dahiya from Chandigarh, but Rana escaped shortly before the raid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gahlot was arrested earlier while the others remained at large. On April 12, 2026, the crime branch arrested alleged gang leader Vikas Dahiya from Chandigarh, but Rana escaped shortly before the raid. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Acting on specific intelligence, the team carried out a raid in Adarsh Nagar. “Based on credible inputs, a well-coordinated raid was conducted and the accused was apprehended,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on specific intelligence, the team carried out a raid in Adarsh Nagar. “Based on credible inputs, a well-coordinated raid was conducted and the accused was apprehended,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

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