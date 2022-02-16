Key congestion nodes in Delhi await March of infra

Commuters in Delhi are likely to see easing up of multiple congestion nodes with inauguration of three key infrastructure projects -- Pragati Maidan tunnel road, Ashram underpass project and Kishanganj railway underpass -- in March, senior officials said.

The projects that have missed multiple deadlines are going on some of the most crucial road stretches in the city, also the busiest, and are likely to resolve the nagging problem of traffic jams and congestion in central, south, west and old Delhi.

Ashram underpass

Having already missed six deadlines, the Ashram underpass is finally expected to open next month. The protracted delays in the construction of the 750-metre underpass -- which was expected to decongest the key traffic intersection -- has triggered distressing snarls whose impact is felt on all four sides of the Ashram Chowk. Simultaneous work on the extension of the Ashram Chowk flyover up to Delhi Noida Direct Flyway has added to the traffic nightmare that the Ashram Chowk has become for the daily commuters.

A senior PWD official overseeing the project said that the agency is installing covers over the ramps of the underpass on both Jangpura and Badarpur side, and added that road laying work has also begun. “Work on the laying roads in the side lanes from Ashram Chowk towards Sarita Vihar has begun. The underpass will be opened for traffic in early March,” the official said. The foundation stone for the underpass was laid on 24 December 2019, and the first deadline was set for December 2020.

Pragati Maidan

The 1.2-km-long tunnel road and six underpasses — five on Mathura Road and one on Ring Road — are part of the redevelopment of Pragati Maidan. The tunnel road goes beneath Pragati Maidan, starting near National Sports Club of India on Purana Qila Road and ends on the Ring Road near the Pragati power station.

The project is also expected to cut traffic jams for at more than 100,000 commuters who use the key arterial roads. The Bhairon Marg section will also face less traffic congestion after the opening of this tunnel. Two of the five underpasses on Mathura Road are near Sundar Nagar and three are between Pragati Maidan and Supreme Court. The underpass on the Ring Road connects it with Bhairon Marg.

The project that has missed six deadlines so far may open for traffic trials towards the end of this month, a PWD official overseeing the project said.

“The work on wall paintings in the underpasses has been completed. We are carrying out the final electrification and maintenance work along with the installation of exhaust fans to circulate the air in the tunnel. Initially, it was expected to have openings for air circulation but the plans were altered as permission was not granted,” the senior PWD official said.

“The traffic trials are expected to be held in the second half of February, and the project will be opened for the public early march,” the official added.

The construction work on the integrated corridor started in 2017, and the first deadline was March 2019.

Kishanganj underpass

The Kishanganj underpass, one of the most delayed infrastructure projects in the city, is also likely to be opened for traffic in March. An official of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is constructing the underpass, said that all the four underpass boxes on Rambagh Road are now ready, and the work on setting up approach roads has also been started. The local councillor and former mayor, Jai Prakash, said 100-150 metres long approach roads need to be built along both sides of the underpass boxes and the project will be completed by February last week.

“We are also carrying out the remaining work on setting up a retention wall and relocation of sewage line along the underpass-4 simultaneously. We are determined to open it before the announcement of the civic polls,” he added.

Besides Rani Jhansi flyover -- which took over two decades to complete, the Kishanganj project has witnessed several delays and large cost overruns. Approved by the civic body in 1992, the project will link the central and west Delhi, and decongest areas such as Inderlok, Azad Market, Kishanganj, Pul Bangash, Shastri Nagar, Rohtak Road and Sarai Rohilla.

Expert speak

S Velmurugan, chief scientist, Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), said all three projects have witnessed significant delays and the construction agencies should reassess their impact as per revised traffic count. He added that it should also be assessed if the new traffic nodes would actually help resolve the congestion problem in the current scenario, or just push the congestion points further away.

“When all the six Pragati Maidan underpasses are opened, it will provide 15-20% relief in congestion in the area. The project will help reduce traffic on key arterial roads feeding vehicular movement from east and south Delhi. In case of Ashram underpass, the commuters will feel the full impact once the flyover extension work is also completed. The underpass may still lead to congestion for traffic that will turn, instead of going straight through the underpass. Adequate arrangements should be made for potential bottlenecks,” he said.

