New Delhi, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal on Saturday reviewed the legacy waste remediation work at the Bhalswa landfill and directed the MCD to expedite the processing of fresh waste reaching the site so that the pace of remediation is maintained and the accumulation of new garbage does not hamper the clean-up exercise.

Khattar pushes Bhalswa legacy waste clearance by Oct 15, fresh waste by Dec 31

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According to the statement, during the inspection, attended by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner and senior officials of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs , the minister was informed that 99.07 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste had been remediated at the Bhalswa dumpsite till July 31.

"According to MCD, the remaining legacy waste is expected to be cleared by October 15, while waste accumulated at the site up to March 2026 is targeted to be cleared by December 31," the official statement read.

The minister reviewed the progress of the biomining and remediation work at the landfill and directed civic officials to fast-track the newly awarded project for processing fresh waste arriving at the sanitary landfill.

Khattar emphasised that timely processing of fresh waste would help sustain the momentum of the remediation exercise and ensure scientific management of incoming waste.

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{{^usCountry}} The visit forms part of the Centre's ongoing monitoring of legacy waste remediation at Delhi's landfill sites, with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs emphasising time-bound clearance of old waste and restoration of the dumpsite. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The visit forms part of the Centre's ongoing monitoring of legacy waste remediation at Delhi's landfill sites, with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs emphasising time-bound clearance of old waste and restoration of the dumpsite. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the press during his visit, Khattar said he had personally taken charge of monitoring the project on September 17 last year and assigned senior officials to supervise the work.

The Bhalswa landfill is one of Delhi's three legacy dumpsites, along with Ghazipur and Okhla, undergoing biomining and remediation as part of efforts to reclaim land and reduce environmental hazards.

After multiple delays and failing deadlines, Okhla and Bhalswa are scheduled to be cleared by December 2026, and Ghazipur is scheduled to be cleared by December 2027.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.