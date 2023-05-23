Kamani set to groove to K-Pop as New Delhi, Seoul mark 50 yrs of diplomatic ties

As Hallyu, or the Korean wave, grips the city and country, enthusiasts of K-pop (Korean popular music) and K-drama (Korean drama) will get the chance to catch a glimpse of the increasingly popular activities on Tuesday as youngsters from South Korea’s Gyeongsangbuk-do province and India get together for a cultural exchange programme at the Kamani Auditorium.

The Korea Art Road programme will be held from 5pm on Tuesday at the Kamani Auditorium. (BY ARRANGEMENT)

To mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between Korea and India, Gyeongsangbuk-do, the representative province government of Korea, is holding Korea Art Road program on Tuesday. The free-for-all event scheduled to begin at 5pm seeks to strike a chord among a growing Indian audience captivated by the Korean culture.

The event will see Korean and Indian youngsters taking part in an array of collaborative performances to demonstrate the cultural and artistic exchange between the youth of the two countries. Korea-India Taekwondo Poomsae demonstration, Korean folk music such as Samulnori and dances, Indian folk dances, and K-Pop cover dance performances are some of the performances visitors can catch on Tuesday.

The programme will also include do it yourself (DIY) activities involving Korean paper, Hanji.

“Through this event, the province government expects to attract excellent Indian youth to Korea with the opportunities for studying at universities, working at companies, and other activities in the region,” said the Korean Cultural Centre India in a statement.

Governor of Gyeongsangbuk-do Cheol-Woo Lee said that the programme was aimed at bolstering Korea-India ties through culture exchange. He added that the province wanted to create more opportunities for Korea and India to harmonize more and usher in a new era of Korea-India relations through culture. “Through the joint performance between Gyeongsangbuk-do and India, we expect to have an amazing experience of laughing and enjoying together through culture and arts, and eventually to become one,” he said.