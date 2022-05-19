Ladies, it’s party time again!
Put on your dancing shoes, it’s girls night out! After being severely hit by the pandemic, restaurants in the city are bouncing back and reintroducing offers to attract to more diners. One such step is the revival of popular ladies night with free cocktails and shots to engaging entertainment on an otherwise dull weekday.
“I just happened to visit one of the cafes at Aurobindo Place on a weekday only to find it was jam-packed. That’s when we realised they’re back with ladies night. My friend and I enjoyed free cocktails all night after so long,” shares Mansi Bhatia, 28, a Gurugram resident.
Aanchal Chawla, a 32-year-old HR professional from Delhi says, “Before Covid, our girl gang used to go out on Tuesdays and Thursdays to chill but it was paused as many restaurants discontinued ladies night offers. It feels so good to see it getting restored.”
Restaurateurs say they are also delighted to reintroduce it. Sahil Sambhi, co-founder and director, Molecule Air Bar, which hosts ladies nights on Tuesday at their Gurugram outlet and on Wednesdays at the Delhi outlet, says, “Ladies night never goes out of fashion. It adds such glamour to the weekdays, and we witness a good crowd. We are running offers on unlimited drinks and shots on the house on these nights.”
Many newly opened eateries are also adopting the concept. Sunil Luthra, founder, SKOL says, “When I opened up my property a month back, I wasn’t sure about hosting ladies night thinking it’s overhyped. But after receiving constant queries from our customers we started the very famous ladies night every Thursday, where ladies get free cocktails. Also on the same night, we host Bailamos dance night to make it more happening for the ladies.”
Going beyond the traditional idea of ladies night, 1 Oak, has introduced offers every day of the week for female patrons. Kanishk Tuteja, founder of the restaurant, says, “It always gives us an edge to have good sessions involving women customers. Not only ladies nights, but engaging evenings are a perfect way to entice our audience. We have an interesting concept called ‘gulp and gossip’ with different offers for ladies.”
-
Petrol expensive in Bengaluru, diesel cheaper; Check prices here
Oil marketing companies in Bengaluru maintained the city's petrol prices at Rs. 111.09 per litre on Thursday for the seventh consecutive week. Petrol price in Delhi was at ₹105.41, while Chennai was at ₹110.85 per litre, while Mumbai and Kolkata had petrol prices of ₹120.51 and ₹115.12. Agra's petrol price stood at ₹105.03 per litre, and Ahmedabad's was at ₹105.08.
-
Gyanvapi masjid case: Survey report to Varanasi court has 1,500 photos, videos
Vishal Singh, who was appointed special court commissioner by a Varanasi judge, on Thursday submitted his survey report of the Gyanvapi complex, people familiar with the development said. Advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was removed from the position by the judge, submitted his two-page report on Wednesday. It was a huge effort, Madan Mohan Yadav, who is appearing for the Hindu side said. Vishal Singh's report covers the the proceedings of the remaining three days, May 14, 15 and 16.
-
ASI shuts Aurangzeb's tomb in Maha for 5 days amid row over AIMIM leader's visit
Amid massive controversy in Maharashtra over AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's recent visit to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in the state's Aurangabad, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which protects the monument, announced on Thursday the monument was being closed for five days.
-
3 labourers killed, 11 injured as truck runs over them on KMP e-way
Three labourers were killed and 11 injured when a truck ran over them on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway near Asoda toll plaza in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh area early on Thursday, police said. Eleven of them were rushed to the civil hospital in Bahadurgarh from where 10 workers were referred to Rohtak's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, where their condition is stated to be critical. Four labourers escaped unhurt.
-
Bengaluru rains: Schools declare holidays, hungry citizens await food packets
Several schools across Karnataka have declared holidays with the state lashed by heavy rains this week; capital Bengaluru is on 'yellow alert' for Thursday. Bengaluru reeled under heavy downpours on Tuesday and Wednesday, when more than 3,000 houses flooded and properties worth lakhs of rupees was damaged. Districts like Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Mandya and Mysuru have also announced holidays for their schools and sent those who attended back home.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics