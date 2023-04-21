Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Suspended lawyer opens fire at Saket district court, 2 wounded

Suspended lawyer opens fire at Saket district court, 2 wounded

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Apr 21, 2023 12:44 PM IST

Deputy police commissioner (South) Chandan Chowdhary said the assailant fired four to five rounds before escaping from the scene from the rear of a canteen

A woman in her 40s was injured when a lawyer debarred from practising fired at her over some dispute at New Delhi’s Saket district court on Friday, a police officer said.

The identity of the assailant was not immediately clear. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy police commissioner (South) Chandan Chowdhary identified the woman as M Radha and said that she was shot in her abdomen and hand. She added that the woman was stable and undergoing treatment at Saket’s Max Super Speciality Hospital.

Chowdhary said Rajendra Jha, another lawyer, was also injured in the firing. The identity of the assailant was not immediately clear.

Chowdhary said the assailant fired four to five rounds before escaping from the scene from the rear of a canteen. “There was no law and order issue. The situation is normal at the court,” she said. Chowdhary said that they have formed teams to arrest the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital. ...view detail

Topics
court police officer new delhi lawyer woman firing arrest treatment friday south identity abdomen hand assailant dispute shot
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP